Hartford police make several arrests for illegal motor vehicle operations

HARTFORD– Five people were arrested following an illegal bike investigation in Hartford.

Police said they were tipped off about a large gathering of illegal off-road vehicles scheduled to convene at 495 Flatbush Avenue Sunday at noon.

Officers were assigned to the area, where they found numerous illegally operated off-road vehicles, one suspected stolen motorcycle, one scooter and a facsimile firearm.

Rene Rodriguez, 24 and 26-year-old Llerald Carrasquillo, both of Hartford, were arrested and charged with prohibited operations.

Kyle Danielsm 23, of Hartford was charged with possession of a stolen number plate and obliterated VIN.

Xiomara Serrano-Guzman, 27, of Springfield, Mass. was charged with improper operation of a motor driven vehicle, reckless driving, striking an officer with a vehicle, insufficient insurance, and interfering with police.

Jose Carasillo, 31, of Newington, faces reckless driving and reckless endangerment charges.

Hartford police said more arrests are pending.