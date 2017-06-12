Jimmy Carter shakes hands with everyone on flight

ATLANTA – Some airline passengers in Atlanta received a presidential greeting on their flight.

They met Jimmy Carter, 92, as he shook hands with every passenger on the plane. The 39th President of the United States was flying from Atlanta to Washington on Thursday.

A passenger posted a video on Twitter. He said it was obvious the former commander-in-chief genuinely loves people.

That passenger described the experience as “a nice reprieve from the current political theater.”

You might remember that Carter did something similar in January on his way to Washington for the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump.