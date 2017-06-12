× Kitten that died after being thrown from car, tested positive for rabies

SOUTHBURY — Public health officials are urging anyone who may have handled an injured kitten at a recent Southbury tag sale to seek medical advice.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health and the Pomperaug Health District on Monday said that the black-and-white kitten with a damaged nose died on June 8 and tested positive for rabies on June 9.

Last Monday morning, a woman driving down Route 69, near Walmart, in Waterbury reported witnessing a kitten being tossed out of a window of a moving vehicle.

The kitten, who was named Winslow, lost part of his nose. He had been under emergency care for the past two days when he took a turn for the worse. His caregivers said his injuries were worse than they thought.

Officials believe the four-to-five-week-old kitten was located near the Whiskers Pet Rescue Booth for much of the Southbury Town Wide Tag Sale on June 3 at the Southbury Green.

The animal was first found near the Walmart store off Route 69 in Waterbury.