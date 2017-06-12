Ledyard superintendent responds to graduation controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEDYARD -- "They gave them a cord to represent their given branch that they've enlisted to," says Daniel Williamson.

His son, Gavin, was given the special gift by Navy recruiters to wear during his graduation ceremony.

But it wasn't going to be that easy.

Ledyard school policy prevents its students from wearing anything outside its standard graduation gown or honor cords issued by the school. More than a dozen students are enlisting in the military from the graduating class according to Williamson. The rule prompted parents to start a Change.org petition which already gathered over 1000 signatures.

The online controversy prompted Ledyard Superintendent Jason Hartling to do something.

"We want them to have a clear, concise and responsible plan on how we want to recognize these young people and all our other people for their significant accomplishments," says Hartling.

Hartling says he met with the students on Monday and claims he'll have a solution put in place before graduation day next Friday.