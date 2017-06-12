Watch Live: Orlando remembers victims of Pulse Nightclub shooting, a year later

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday marks one year since the deadly mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando.

At 2:02 Monday morning, the exact time the first shots were fired on June 12, 2016, survivors and victims’ families gathered outside the nightclub for a private ceremony, where each of the 49 victims’ names were read aloud.

It’s the first of many events in Orlando on what’s being called “Orlando United Day,” a day for acts of kindness and love.

There will be a public remembrance at Pulse Nightclub later Monday morning, and a concert called “Orlando Love” at 10 P.M. Monday. At that time, the public will again gather to honor the survivors and offer reflection and prayer. Community leaders will also be making remarks.

49 people lost their lives when 29-year-old Omar Mateen opened fire in the club and held hostages for four hours before he was shot and killed by police.

It was the worst mass shooting in the history of the United States.

Pulse Nightclub is now being transformed into a permanent memorial.