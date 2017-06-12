× Police suspect ‘Dollar Tree Grandpa Bandit’ struck in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN — Police suspect a serial robber, dubbed the “Dollar Tree Grandpa Bandit” struck locally on Saturday

Police said around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday night, the man entered the Dollar Tree Store at 420 Universal Drive with a handgun and a stun gun. They said the man sparked the stun gun and forced the store’s two female employees into an office before emptying the registers and a store safe.

Police believe the suspect is the same man robbing dollar stores across the country and may be responsible for robberies from upstate New York to Idaho.

Police said he was a white man, with short white hair and a mustache, between 5-foot-10 and six feet tall and weighing around 200 pounds. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact North Haven Police at 203-239-5321.