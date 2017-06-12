Recipe – Cowboy Steak with Compound Butter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Matt Cormier, general manager for Avon Prime Markets stopped by FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to talk with Tim Lammers about grilling fro Father's Day. Avon Prime Meats is locally owned and operated and has been open for seven years on Rt. 44 in Avon. They offer premium cuts of meat and poultry, and feature local products and freshly made, ready-to-go prepared foods. They have something for every diet and are known for their catering operation. They also have eight chefs on staff, as well as a nutritionist.

Cowboy Steak with Compound Butter

1 Bone In Ribeye 32oz. (aka Cowboy Steak)

2 tbsp. Olive Oil

1 tsp Special Rub (we recommend Borsari)

4 tbsp. Grass Fed Butter at room temperature

1 tsp. Fresh Grated Horseradish

1 tsp. Fresh Garlic, minced

1 tsp. Fresh Parsley, chopped

Grilling the steak: Bring the steak to room temperature. Season with olive oil and special rub, sear on each side, turning a quarter turn for grill marks. Total grilling time approximately for 8-10 minutes per side or until internal temperature reaches 135F.

For the butter: Combine all Ingredients. Roll into a log with plastic wrap. Freeze until ready to use.

Tips for Grilling Steaks

For most steaks, we recommend to be cut to 1¼ to 1½ inch thickness. For Filet Mignon, cut to 8oz filets.

Bring your steak to room temperature. In the meantime, season your grill by spraying oil and letting it get hot.

Rub Olive Oil, add Salt and Pepper or your Favorite Rub.

Close lid of your grill while grilling your steak, this will keep moisture and will make cooking time shorter.

If you would like grill marks on your steak, rotate steak¼ clockwise after searing for a couple of minutes.

Always use a meat thermometer. For beef, medium rare temperature is: 135ºF, medium is 140ºand medium well is 150ºF.

Grill according to thickness of steak for medium rare:

¾" thick 4 to 6 min direct high heat, turn once. Check temperature.

1" thick 6 to 8 min direct high heat, turn once. Check temperature.

1¼" thick 8 to 10 min direct high heat, turn once. Check temperature.

1½" thick Sear 6 to 8 min direct high heat, turn once; grill 4 to 6 min indirect high heat. Check temperature.

2" thick Sear 6 to 8 min direct high heat, turn once; grill 8 to 10 min indirect high heat. Check temperature.

After grilling, always let your steak rest, covered, for 5 minutes before cutting it, this will redistribute juices inside the steak and increase internal temperature by 5 degrees.