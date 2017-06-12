× Shelton police investigating death of a 4-month-old baby

SHELTON — Shelton police are investigating the death of an infant Monday morning.

On Monday at around 2:30 a.m., police said they got a 911 call reporting that a 4-month-old baby wasn’t breathing.

Police and EMS went to a home on Division Ave. The infant was brought to the hospital, but was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said they are still actively investigating the incident.

41.312272 -73.092858