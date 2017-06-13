× 3 schools locked down due to emotionally disturbed person in Milford park

MILFORD — Police said three schools are on lock down following a emotionally disturbed person in the area Tuesday afternoon.

Milford police said “Mathewson School,Orange Avenue School and Platt Tech are all currently in lock down due to the EDP being in the general vicinity of schools.”

Also, Eisenhower Park as is all the attached facilities. Police said there is a emotional disturbed person in the park and the situation is still active.

Police said the person has threatened to kill himself or police if they approach. Police have pinged his phone and determined he is in the park. Police, at this time, are not releasing the identity of the person.

The person does have registered firearms according to police. Police said they found no weapons at his home.

Kathryn Bonetti, Communications Coordinator of Milford Public Schools, said “There is no immediate threat to either school but we took this measure as a precaution. Milford Police are at the school to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of our students and staff. We are advising parents NOT to go to the school at this time. As a precaution, students will not be released until Milford Police Dept. gives us the all clear.”

FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene and will continue providing updates as soon as they come in.