3 schools no longer in danger following emotionally disturbed person in Milford park

MILFORD — Police said three schools were on lock down following a emotionally disturbed person in the area Tuesday afternoon.

Mathewson School,Orange Avenue School and Platt Tech were all in lock down in addition to Eisenhower Park.

Police said the person threatened to kill himself or police if they approach. Police have pinged his phone and determined he was in the park. Police said the person suffered from a self inflected gunshot wound.

Kathryn Bonetti, Communications Coordinator of Milford Public Schools, released the following statement:

“There is no immediate threat to either school but we took this measure as a precaution. Milford Police are at the school to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of our students and staff. We are advising parents NOT to go to the school at this time. As a precaution, students will not be released until Milford Police Dept. gives us the all clear.”

The public and the schools are no longer in any danger the park is still closed during this investigation — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) June 13, 2017

A short while ago the Milford Police Department located the party. He appears to have suffered a self inflicted gunshot wound — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) June 13, 2017