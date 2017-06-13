American Idol winner Nick Fradiani performs at Naugatuck school

NAUGATUCK — American Idol winner and Connecticut native Nick Fradiani performed a special concert to over 300 children at Hop Brook Elementary School in Naugatuck.

The students were awarded the concert after winning “CT’s Bag it Up for Goodwill Challenge,” raising 35,060 items for Goodwill.

Fradiani posted a video thanking Hop Brook Elementary, saying “During this years challenge, 190,293 items were combined.”

The school also won $1,000 & a NoRA’s cupcake for each student.

Fradiani’s first album, “Hurricane,” was released on August 5.