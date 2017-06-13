× Animal Control: Dog dies due to heat stroke in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — Animal Control of Wallingford said a dog died following a heat stroke Monday.

The animal control broke the news on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

“One of our shelter alumnus was left outside by the family’s nanny yesterday for several hours without water. Sadly, when the dog’s owners returned home from work, they found her lifeless body in the yard. They rushed her to the veterinarian, who tragically confirmed she had suffered and died from heat stroke,” said the animal control.

At this time, animal control said they do not have a person in question in regards to this incident.

“You always hear warnings of not leaving dogs in cars on hot days. We are sharing this story so that you will not leave your dogs outside in this heat for any length of time either. If they are outside, you MUST provide cool water for them. Even with water, though, this heat and humidity is suffocating, and it does not take very long for a dog to be in distress,” added he animal control.

Out of respect of the family, animal control told FOX61 they will not release images of the dog.