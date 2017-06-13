Another hot day, thunderstorms possible this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will again hit 90 degrees in inland parts of the state, with moderate humidity. Later this afternoon, an approaching front will trigger the moisture in place, and spark a few showers and thunderstorms. While the severe weather will not be widespread, we can’t rule out a few storms.

Wednesday it will be more pleasant, with highs near 80, and cooler still into the weekend. There’s the chance for some late-week rain, but no big storms are expected.

Forecast Details:

Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid, chance for afternoon thunderstorms. High: Low 90s, inland, cooler along the beaches.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: 80.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 75-80.

Friday: Cloudy with showers and periods of rain. High: 70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.

