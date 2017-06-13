× Attention Comcast/Xfinity Customers: FOX61 is moving from #1006 to #1061

You can still expect the same great news, sports, and entertainment from FOX61, but if you are a Comcast/Xfinity customer, you have a new easy-to-remember channel.

Don’t miss out on keeping up with Fox 61 News, or the shows and sports you love. Find us from now on at Channel 1061.

Comcast said they are making the change to group channels into “neighborhoods” that are “designed to make browsing easier and to help you find more of the content you want to watch.”

DVR recordings, favorites, and parental controls won’t be affected for X1 customers, said Michael Parker, Senior Vice President of West New England Region. You can learn more about these changes here.