BRANFORD -- Local students created their own version of Justin Timberlake's smash hit "Can't Stop the Feeling."

The kindergarten classes at Mary T Murphy in Branford, changed the lyrics to Justin Timberlake's "Can't stop the feeling" to "Can't Stop the Reading" as they kick off their summer reading program.

Student's are hoping Timberlake himself can see the video.