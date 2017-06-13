× Connecticut state parks scale back lifeguards

MILFORD — In an attempt to cut costs, the state of Connecticut is scaling back the amount of lifeguards at state parks.

For shoreline state beaches, including Hammonasset State Park, Rocky Neck, Sherwood Island, and Silver Sands, there will only be lifeguards from Wednesday through Sunday.

For inland parks including Black Rock, Burr Pond, Indian Well, and Squantz Pond, there will only be lifeguards three to five days per week, but they will also have them on weekends.

Remember to always be safe when enjoying the state parks, especially if you plan on going in the water. Specifically, state officials remind park visitors to swim within markers, keep a close eye on children and to avoid alcohol while in the water.