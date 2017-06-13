DEEP: Body of missing Meriden teen swimmer found

HADDAM — Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police said they found the body of Jay Agli, 17, of Meriden.

DEEP said the body was recovered at 11:46 a.m., Tuesday by the State Police Dive Team in the Connecticut River.

“He was recovered south of Haddam Island – off Haddam Meadows State Park – near where he went into the water on Sunday. EnCon Police are continuing to investigate and the State Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.”

On Sunday, around 5:20 p.m., EnCon Police were notified that the teen from Meriden was swept away from shore at Haddam Meadows State Park, Haddam. Coast Guard officials said he dove into the water after another member in his party struggled to get to shore and then did not resurface.