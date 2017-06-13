× Fire crews respond to hazmat situation at New Haven business

NEW HAVEN — Fire fighters responded to a chemical incident at a business in New Haven Tuesday.

The incident happened around 8:00 a.m. at Sargent Manufacturing company on Sargent Drive.

That department tells FOX 61 one person’s arm was burned by sulfuric acid. The worker was handling about a gallon worth of the acid when the spilled occurred. The acid was contained by officials not soon after arriving.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Officials remained on scene after containing the incident to use this accident as a training scenario.