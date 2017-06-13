Get a free Doritos Locos taco from Taco Bell today

It’s Tuesday… and what better way to celebrate than with a taco? Taco Bell is giving away a free Doritos Locos taco on Tuesday!

The offer is part of their “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion that’s tied to the 2017 NBA Finals series.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113 during Game Three at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Since the visiting Warriors “stole” a road win from the Cavaliers, Taco Bell is letting everyone “steal” a taco.

You can get your free Doritos Locos taco at any participating Taco Bell restaurant from 2 – 6 p.m. Tuesday.