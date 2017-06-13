× Ledyard superintendent: Comments based on military graduation were incomplete, inaccurate

LEDYARD — Major controversy was raised in regards to a military graduation at Ledyard High School these past few days and on Tuesday, the school’s superintendent released a full statement.

“There has been an outburst of commentary on social media, in particular Facebook, about the upcoming Ledyard High School Graduation. Specifically, students who indicated a desire to enlist in the armed forces were told they did not have permission to wear personal cords or sashes denoting their chosen branch with their graduation robes,” said Superintended of Ledyard Schools, Jason Hartling.

Ledyard school policy prevents its students from wearing anything outside its standard graduation gown or honor cords issued by the school.The rule prompted parents to start a Change.org petition which already gathered over 1000 signatures.

Hartling said he wants it to be known, that most of the comments made have been stated with no accurate information.

“Sadly, many of the online comments were based on incomplete or inaccurate information and were shared broadly, causing an escalation that included defamatory comments against our school, school leadership, and the Board of Education,” said Hartling.

Hartling said after discussion with various military recruiters, he learned that there are no official Department of Defense cords issued to students enlisted.

“There is no standard item for these students to wear, and in some cases students would have been expected to find it randomly online and pay for the items themselves. In all cases military recruiters are clear that recruits who may purchase or receive these random items are to follow the school rule,” said Hartling.

Hartling added “This year, and going forward students who are eligible may choose to wear their service dress uniform at graduation in place of a traditional cap and gown.”

