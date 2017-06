BURLINGTON — State police said LifeStar was requested for a tree removal employee who was injured after cutting down a tree Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred around 4 p.m., on Lake Street. Police said the worker was cutting down a slanted tree when the tree fell on him. Police said rescue crews removed the tree from the victim and a LifeStar chopper airlifted the man to a hospital.

No additional information has been released at this time.