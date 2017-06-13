London fire: Blaze engulfs apartment block in West London
LONDON — A huge blaze has engulfed a 24-story apartment block in West London, according to the London Fire Brigade.
About 200 firefighters have been deployed to battle the fire as rescue workers try to evacuate the building in Lancaster West Estate in North Kensington.
The fire broke out before daybreak local time. In a statement posted to Twitter early Wednesday, London police say two people are currently being treated for smoke inhalation and they’re waiting updates on further injuries.
Images posted on show media, show the tower block engulfed in flames.
51.514448 -0.217053