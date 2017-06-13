London fire: Blaze engulfs apartment block in West London

LONDON — A huge blaze has engulfed a 24-story apartment block in West London, according to the London Fire Brigade.

About 200 firefighters have been deployed to battle the fire as rescue workers try to evacuate the building in Lancaster West Estate in North Kensington.

40 fire engines & 200 firefighters have been called to the Lancaster West Estate tower block fire #NorthKensington https://t.co/SmtWbgGpSg pic.twitter.com/H4qgGmh52Y — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 14, 2017

The fire broke out before daybreak local time. In a statement posted to Twitter early Wednesday, London police say two people are currently being treated for smoke inhalation and they’re waiting updates on further injuries.

Raging fire in Grenfell Tower near Latimer Road. Whole block of 24 floors up in flames. People still trapped inside. Horrendous. pic.twitter.com/J7UO321yIP — Tim Downie (@TimDownie1) June 14, 2017

Images posted on show media, show the tower block engulfed in flames.