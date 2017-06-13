People injured in TriBeCa high-rise fire; high carbon monoxide levels detected: FDNY

TRIBECA, Manhattan — Multiple people are injured after a fire erupted in TriBeCa high-rise Tuesday morning, causing high levels of carbon monoxide in the area, according to the fire department.

The blaze broke out in the basement of a multi-use building at West Broadway and Murray Street around 8:30 a.m., according to the fire department.

High levels of carbon monoxide were detected, fire officials say.

A suspicious package was also found in the area, NYPD officials say, but additional details were not provided.

FBI and bomb squad officials have responded to the scene.

Multiple people are injured because of the incident, according to FDNY. It remains unclear how many people are injured, what caused the injuries and what their conditions are.

A witness tells PIX11 officials on-scene are calling it a hazmat situation.