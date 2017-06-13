× New Haven workers evacuated from DSS due to suspicious looking package

NEW HAVEN — Employees of a Department of Social Services were evacuated from their office Tuesday morning.

New Haven firefighters responded to Humphrey Street after a call of a suspicious looking package. Firefighters say it is a possible white powder incident and that it is a hazmat incident.

Firefighters say the office where the package was found was emptied, the rest of the building was not.

The United Way of Greater New Haven offices are also closed, according to their twitter.

DEEP has been called and are responding to the scene, firefighters say.

Stay with FOX61 news as the story develops.

@uwgnh offices are temporarily closed. A white powder substance was discovered at @ctdss in New Haven (also in our building). pic.twitter.com/NO1hBC4pql — United Way of GrtrNH (@uwgnh) June 13, 2017