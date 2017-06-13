× New Haven workers let back into offices after white powder incident

NEW HAVEN — Employees at a building on Humphrey Street returned to work after being evacuated Tuesday morning for a white powder incident.

Members of the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit (ESU) responded and determined the substance was not dangerous

The building holds mulitple state offices like Department of Developmental Services, Department of Rehabilitation Services, and the Department of Social Services as well of the United Way of Greater New Haven. All were evacuated from their offices.

Early this afternoon, DSS spokesperson has told FOX61 that workers returned to their offices as well as the other businesses.

New Haven firefighters responded to Humphrey Street after a call of a suspicious looking package. Firefighters said it was a hazmat incident.

DEEP was called were also on the scene, firefighters said.

Stay with FOX61 news as the story develops.

@uwgnh offices are temporarily closed. A white powder substance was discovered at @ctdss in New Haven (also in our building). pic.twitter.com/NO1hBC4pql — United Way of GrtrNH (@uwgnh) June 13, 2017