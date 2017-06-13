Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Cadbury is a Bassett hound/beagle mix who is 2 months old.

She is a spayed female.

She would be ideal in any size home, with adults and kids of any age that are good with pets.

Cadbury is very social and likely to do well with just about any other pets that can withstand the antics of a puppy!

Cadbury is young and will need plenty of exercise and training to help her grow into the perfect pet.

For more information on Cadbury, or other pets that need homes, contact the CT Humane Society.