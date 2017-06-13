× Police investigate smash-and-grab at West Hartford tobacco shop

WEST HARTFORD — Police in West Hartford are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary Tuesday morning at a tobacco shop on the corner of New Britain Avenue and South Main Street.

An unknown quantity of goods was taken, according to police, and the front door to the business was smashed in. They said the burglary happened at around 4:39 a.m. The shop was closed at the time and no injuries were reported, according to police.

According to police, the interior of the store was ransacked as a result the burglary.

State police K-9 were called in for tracking but police said it “produced negative results.”