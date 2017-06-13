× Police: Torrington Man stabbed woman he met online in the abdomen

TORRINGTON — A Torrington man is facing criminal charges after police said he stabbed a woman who he met online.

Early Tuesday morning, around 1:28 a.m., Torrington police said they responded to High Street in the area of Funston Avenue on reports of a female who said she was stabbed in the abdomen.

Officers said they found the victim and transported her to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital where she was treated and later transported to Hartford Hospital where she remains in stable condition.

“The victim reported she arranged a date with a male online and met him at 11 Culvert Street. The male was later identified as 21-year-old William Hill. The female victim reported there was a verbal altercation between her and Hill which lead to a physical altercation that resulted in her being stabbed in the abdomen. The female victim was able to get away from Hill, run down the street and call for help.”

Police said the investigation took several hours, consisting of several interviews and processing of evidence.

Hill was charged with first degree sexual assault, first degree assault and tampering with evidence. Hill is being held on $150,000 bond.