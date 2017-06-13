Retired Sandy Hook first responder not pleased with NBC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- NBC is receiving criticism for its decision to air an interview with a well known conspiracy theorist, who has called the Sandy Hook tragedy a government hoax.

In a Fox 61 exclusive, retired state police lieutenant J. Paul Vance expressed his displeasure with NBC,choosing to run their interview with Infowars host Alex Jones.

"The tragedy that occurred, that caused us all to come together back on that dark December day, was a reality," said Vance.

He says he is used to conspiracy theorists. One even made a threatening call to his house alleging he was perpetuating a government hoax.

"It's doing a disservice to those victims and to those victims families does nothing more than hurt them even more," Vance said.

Vance calls the December 14, 2012 deaths of six teachers and 20 students "the most tragic thing I have ever seen in my professional career."

"It impacted me simply because I had to try and be the voice and face of the tragedy as it occurred," he said.

Sandy Hook Promise, whose co-founder is a parent of a child killed at Sandy Hook, has removed NBC's Megyn Kelly as the host of a major fundraiser as a result of giving "any form of voice or platform to Alex Jones."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"People that don't believe that it occurred, people can have their opinions, but people should not be hurtful," added Vance.

Alex Jones recently acknowledged that the Sandy Hook tragedy "probably did happen."

Vance says he challenges the unbelievers to read the 6,000 page report on the massacre.

"Talk to the people who were there," he said. "Talk to the people that worked so hard to answer all the questions surrounding what occurred there. And, then you will have your answers."

While Vance is retired, he may not be done as a public servant. He is entertaining running for either state senate or Lieutenant Governor.