Roof to a building catches fire in New Haven, evacuates over 400 people

NEW HAVEN — Firefighters said over 400 people were evacuated following fire to a building Tuesday morning.

New Haven firefighters said the roof a large building caught fire causing water damage to the eighth floor due to the HVAC systems. Firefighters said no injuries were reported and everyone was sent home for the day.

The fire took place at 2 Whitney Avenue. No additional details have been released at this time.