OLD SAYBROOK — Police said Route 9/Interstate 95 is now open following fallen wires on the roadway.

State police told drivers to seek an alternate route. The incident occurred southbound between exits 2 and 3.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fallen wires are unknown at this time.

#cttraffic update-RT 9 Old Saybrook closed S/B at Exit 3 & Route 9 N/B closed at Exit 2 for wire across roadway. Seek alternate route. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 13, 2017