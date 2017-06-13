× Second Annual ‘Fun Dog Show’ taking place Saturday in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — Ridgefield Crossings is set to host its Second Annual Fun Dog Show this weekend.

Judged categories include best trick, kisser, costume, look alike, tail wager and catcher with a $10 entry fee per dog. All dogs must submit a copy of current vaccines from a licensed veterinarian on the day of the show.

All proceeds benefit the One Company Fund and ROAR (Ridgefield Operation Animal Rescue). Raffles, vendors and refreshments will be available.

The event takes place Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 640 Danbury Road, Ridgefield. Click here for more information.