Serious crash closes part of Main Street in Willimantic

WILLIMANTIC — Police confirmed that part of Main Street in Willimantic near the Frog Bridge is closed due to a serious accident involving a motorcycle.

Lifestar was called to the accident and serious injuries have been reported being sustained by person on motorcycle.

The street is expected to remain closed for several hours while police investigate this accident. The crash happened sometime near 5:30 a.m.

