Storms moving through state this afternoon, Cooler on Wednesday

This is day three in the 90s which means we can officially call this a heat wave! Fun fact: This is the earliest date the Hartford area has experienced two heat waves (last one was Mat 17-19).

But this the last day of the heat and humidity and it will go out with a bang. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Fairfield and New Haven counties shortly before 4 p.m. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely into early this evening (ending before 8 PM). A few of the storms that fire up could be strong or severe with the biggest threats being lightning, high winds and hail. The Storm Prediction Center has placed eastern Connecticut in a higher risk for severe weather. Severe weather will not be widespread though. Not every town will get a storm.

Cooler, less humid air will slowly fill back in later tonight but it will be a gradual process.

The next couple of days look beautiful with lots of sunshine, cooler and drier air. Highs on Wednesday will be near 80 with 70s likely on Thursday.

The weather pattern turns more unsettled this weekend with showers developing on Friday and rain possible at times Saturday and again Sunday afternoon.

Forecast Details:

Rest Of Today: Scattered storms, some strong. Warm and humid. 90s.

Tonight: Early storms then clearing, slowly turning cooler. Low: Low-mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: 80.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 75-80.

Friday: Cloudy with showers and periods of rain. High: 70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.

