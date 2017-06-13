The Fireworks are back on in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- July fireworks are returning to Hartford.

The city had to cancel the annual display last year because Hartford and East Hartford could not come up with the money to pay overtime for police and fire protection.

"I got 3 little kids, I love fireworks. It was a painful decision to do that, to say we couldn't do that. It was the right decision given the need to prioritize," said Mayor Luke Bronin of Hartford.

The city announced Tuesday that it has secured private funding for this year's event, which is scheduled for July 8 on the Connecticut River.

The display is part of a larger "Summer in the City'' arts program, which also will include several music and food festivals and the annual dragon boat races along the river.

Events that are part of “Summer in the City” include:

June 17: Black-Eyed and Blues Festival

June 24: Greater Hartford Latino Fest

July 8: Riverfront Fireworks

July 14-16: Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz

August 5: Taste of the Caribbean and Jerk Festival

August 12: West Indian Independence Celebration

August 19: Riverfront Dragon Boat & Asian Festival

September 9: Hartford Capital City PrideFest

Program support provided by United Technologies. To learn more, please visit: www.SummerInHartford.com

"Almost every single weekend there is going to be a large fun, free, family friendly, cultural festival or event happening in the city of Hartford at no cost to attendees, the city, but at huge benefit to the region," said Bronin.

The events kick off this weekend with a blues festival in Bushnell Park.

United Technologies is the main sponsor of "Summer in the City.'' Mohegan Sun and the Travelers Companies are sponsoring the fireworks.

