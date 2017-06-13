Video captures tornado ripping barn to shreds

CHEYENNE, Ned. — A storm chaser in Nebraska captured incredible footage showing the raw power of nature up close.
The incredible video shows a twister ripping a barn to shreds near Harrisburg, Nebraska.
Local media reported multiple tornadoes in the western part of the state.
In Cheyenne, Wyoming, storm chasers captured this tornado churning up debris
A hazardous weather outlook alert was issued by the National Weather Service
At least two injuries and a string of damage were reported along the border between wyoming and nebraska.