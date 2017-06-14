4th Annual UConn Football 101 Clinic hosted by FOX61

STORRS — It was a great night up in Storrs Wednesday at the Fourth Annual Football 101 Clinic presented by FOX61.

Hundreds of women learned the ins and outs of the game of football. There was a silent auction and a meet-and-greet before taking the field with the Husky team for light drills and on-field fun.

“The UConn Football 101 event is a great opportunity for our program to engage in a truly unique way with a some of our most loyal supporters,” said head coach Randy Edsall. “The night also benefits a very worthy cause in UConn Health and I hope as many of our female fans as possible can join us.”

The event took place at the Burton Football Family Complex and Mark R. Shenkman Training Center in Storrs. All proceeds went to the women’s cancer prevention and research at UConn Health.

