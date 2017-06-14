A Waterbury man encounters 4 IRS scammers in one day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- David Waldren knew something strange was going on once he came home and listened to his voicemail Wednesday afternoon.

"They're robbing the banks through the computers now basically," says Waldren.

Four separate messages, all with different phone numbers were left on his answering machine claiming he owed money to the IRS.

"I'm up to par with my taxes and everything. So I had that gut feeling that it was a scam," explains Waldren.

It's a scam that can happen to anyone.

The IRS says they'll never call you to demand immediate payment over the phone nor will they call about taxes owed without mailing you several bills first. The government organization will never ask you to verify and personal information. Also, never give out your credit card information over the phone or email.

The IRS wants you know know that if you ever encounter a situation like this, hang up immediately and contact the Federal Trade Commission through their website.