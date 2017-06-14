All power restored following car crash into pole in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN — Eversource reported over hundreds of people experienced power outages Wednesday afternoon after a car ran into a pole.

New Britain police said the incident occurred at 1813 Stanley Street. Eversource reported a total of 575 plus people lost power. At this time, all power has been restored but several other utility companies will be out there throughout the night, working to restore their own power lines.

The pole itself was owned by Frontier Communications, who had to replace it entirely according to police.

The driver suffered minor injuries.