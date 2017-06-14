× Gunman opens fire at congressional baseball practice, injuring Rep. Steve Scalise and others

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia —Fox News reports that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip and at least one other aide was hit in the chest by a gunman with a rifle who opened fire at a baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday at about 7:15 a.m.

Texas Rep. Roger Williams was also hit and taken off in a stretcher, according to Chad Pergram of Fox News on Twitter.

#BREAKING TX Rep Roger Williams head of baseball caucus was hit and taken off in stretcher. Sen Jeff Flake was at bat — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 14, 2017

Scalise is at Medstar in Washington DC undergoing surgery for a hip wound, Pergram said on Twitter.

The shooting appears to be a “deliberate attack” according to congressional and law enforcement sources.

Rep. Mo Brooks told CNN he was on deck at practice when the shooting occurred. He said Scalise was shot in the hip and it appeared that two Capitol Hill police agents were also shot.

Brooks told CNN that a number of congressman and congressional staffers were lying on the ground and said he used his belt as a tourniquet to help one of the victims.

He said the shooter appeared to be a white male but only saw him for a minute or two.

Officials said the gunman was shot by U.S. Capital Police and taken to the hospital. Sen. Mike Lee told Fox News that the gunman was dead.

Rep. Ron DeSantis,R-Fla., told Fox News he left just before the shooting and as he was walking to his car, a man asked him if it was Republicans or Democrats practicing. DeSantis said about three minutes later the shooting began and reportedly lasted about 10 minutes.

The Alexandria Police Department tweeted that the “suspect is in custody” and “not a threat.”

The Alexandria Police Department said on Twitter the shooting took place at 400 Block E Monroe St. at 400 Block E Monroe St. in Alexandria.

The victims are being transported to the hospital, Alexandria Police said on Twitter.

President Donald Trump said in his statement, “The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”

CNN tweeted Trump’s statement:

Statement from President Donald Trump on the developing situation in Alexandria, VA https://t.co/xbHk3Ahfckpic.twitter.com/IJrmbVKtzn — CNN (@CNN) June 14, 2017

Trump called Scalise “a true friend and patriot” on Twitter.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

Press Secretary Sean Spicer wrote on Twitter:

Both @POTUS & @VP are aware of the developing situation in Virginia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) June 14, 2017

Sen.Tim Kaine also tweeted:

Praying for Steve Scalise and all hurt in the outrageous attack this morning in Alexandria. — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) June 14, 2017

This is a developing story