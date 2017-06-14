Cooler, less humid today and tomorrow; tracking rain for Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday we reached 90 or above, meeting the requirements for our second heat wave of the year. That marks the earliest date the Hartford area has experienced two heat waves (our first heat wave was May 17-19).

The next couple of days look beautiful with lots of sunshine, cooler and drier air. Highs on Wednesday will be near 80 with 70s likely on Thursday.

The weather pattern turns more unsettled this weekend with showers developing on Friday and rain possible at times Saturday and again Sunday afternoon.

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: 80.

Tonight: Clear skies, cooler temperatures. Lows: 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 75-80.

Friday: Cloudy with showers and periods of rain. High: 70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.

