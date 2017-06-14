× Eversource: Over 550 people experiencing power outages in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN — Eversource reports over hundreds of people are currently experiencing power outages Wednesday afternoon.

New Britain police said a car ran into a pole on 1813 Stanley Street. Eversource, at this time, reports that a total of 579 people are without power. It is unknown if the crash has any connection with the power outages.

New Britain police said they are currently assisting the situation. FOX61 has a crew headed to the scene and will update you as soon as information comes in.