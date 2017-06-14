× Feds charge Meriden man with shipping 16 pounds of drugs

MERIDEN — A Meriden man is facing criminal charges after police said he shipped pounds of cocaine from state to state.

Police said 34-year-old Luis Martell, also known as “Fat Boy,” was arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine and one or more kilogram of heroin.

The Feds said Martell sent 16 pounds of cocaine and heroin from California to two different addresses in Meriden and had two other men accept the drugs on his behalf.

“On November 2, 2016, Jose Davila, also known as “Flaco,” visited a post office in Meriden to inquire about one of the parcels. On November 3, 2016, law enforcement made a controlled delivery of the second parcel to its intended address. The residents of the house accepted the parcel on behalf of Justin Doherty and contacted Doherty on his cellphone. Doherty then arrived at the house in a car driven by Davila. Doherty and Davila were arrested at that time,” said Department of Justice.

If convicted, Martell could be sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison.