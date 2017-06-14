Guilford garden vandalized several times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD -- A specialty garden which caters to folks with Autism, has been vandalized twice in recent weeks, which is going to force volunteers to rebuild the sanctuary from scratch.

It took over 1,000 volunteer hours to create a garden that engages all senses, which is perfect for individuals with autism who experience sensory differences.

"So, what might be softer to us might feel different to them and it might smell powerful to us might be different for them," said Michelle Ouimette, the

Managing Director for Roses For Autism, a 501(c)(3) non-profit social enterprise, whose mission is to foster meaningful employment for individuals with Autism

But, on June 1, "we had two big beautiful blooming rose bushes, but the rose bushes had been taken," Ouimette said, noting other plantings were stolen and fencing and a trellis were broken.

Police officers that responded to the first call of vandalism were so moved that they went back to the Guilford Police Department and encouraged officers to pool their money to replace some of what the vandals took.

Then, on Monday, the lilies the police donated were snatched, along with statues and items from their taste gardens. The thieves also covered each of the beds with a yellowish fertilizer looking substance that's killing everything.

"We're just waiting for the rest of the garden beds to die," said Ouimette said.

In hopes of avoiding a third incident, Roses For Autism is constructing a gate and installing security cameras.

The vandalism has been devastating to one young autistic man, who would help build this sensory garden.

"And, the entire day, he stood watch right at the window there waiting for them to come back," Ouimette said. "I mean, he felt violated."

While the June 24 grand opening has been postponed, the organization is hoping to raise $10,000 to rebuild through a GoFundMe campaign.