Hearings to be held discuss proposed health insurance rate hikes

HARTFORD — Hearings will be held Wednesday to discuss proposed health insurance rate increases.

Proposals for health insurance rates are proposed to increase by double digits. Insurers will have a chance to defend their requests at the Insurance Department and residents can weigh in on how it would impact them, too. Anthem Health Plans and Connecticare Benefits inc. will be the two companies having their hearing Wednesday.

Two insurance companies will have their hearing Wednesday but ten companies have submitted their requests, with a total of 14 separate filings. The average rate is pretty wide-ranging from 3.6 percent to 33.8 percent.

Anthem Health Plans is requesting an average increase of 33.8 percent for policies. Connecticare is seeking an average of 17.5 percent more for policies sold on the exchange.

The proposed rate hikes are due to increased medical and prescription drug costs, greater use of insurance and “uncertainty in the marketplace,” accroding to the companies.

A decision on the proposed increases is expected in late summer or fall.

The hearings are set to begin at 9 a.m. at the Insurance Department offices in Hartford.