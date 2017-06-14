× Heavy traffic expected during evening commute in Hartford

HARTFORD — The Hartford Police Department is anticipating significant traffic delays during Wednesday’s afternoon rush hour due to multiple events in Hartford.

Tom Petty is performing at Xfinity Theatre with an expected attendance of 20,000, and the Hartford Yard Goats are also playing against the AA affiliate of the Yankees at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

The Greater Hartford NAACP is holding a “March for Justice” which begins in front of the Legislative Office Building at 300 Capitol Ave at 5 p.m. Participants will march down Capitol Avenue, take a left onto Main Street, pass Capitol Community College and rally at the Hartford Skate Park, located at the corners of Main and Morgan streets.

Two buses are being provided to bring individuals to the March free of charge:

New Haven at 1 p.m.

Elks (back parking lot)

87 Webster St.

New Haven

Bridgeport at 12:30 p.m.

Mount Aery Church

73 Frank Street

Bridgeport

The Hartford Police Department said they will stop traffic as needed to keep those marching safe, and extra officers will be deployed to manage traffic.

The police have advised those attending an event to leave early and said commuters leaving the city should allow extra time to leave if they have appointments to get to.