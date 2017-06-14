Man taken to Connecticut hospital after eating contaminated fish from restaurant

NEW LONDON– A man was hospitalized for nearly 3 weeks after developing a rare disease from eating contaminated fish.

Ledge Light Health officials say back in May, the 36-year-old male ate fried red snapper from local restaurant and developed Rhabdomyolysis, a condition caused by Haff Disease. Rhabdomyolysis is characterized as swelling and a breakdown of skeletal muscle with a risk of kidney failure.

The man was taken to Lawrence + Memorial hospital where he remained hospitalized for nearly 3 weeks.

Haff disease has been documented only a handful of times in the U.S., most recently, in 2014, but this is the first case in Connecticut. It’s associated with fish consumption within 48 hours of the onset of Rhabdomyolysis, thought to be caused by a toxin.

The Dept. of Public Health, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Ledge Light Health District are investigating the case.