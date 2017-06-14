× Mansfield man facing gun, drug charges after traffic stop

TOLLAND — A 19-year-old man is facing gun and drug charges after being pulled over for a traffic stop Tuesday night.

State Police said Wesley Keane of Mansfield was caught speeding near Exit 67 on I-84 in Vernon.

After he was pulled over in Tolland, police say troopers suspected the vehicle contained contraband.

Upon searching the car, troopers found drug paraphernalia, packing materials, and a handgun. They also saw the driver had brass knuckles.

Keane was arrested and then released on a $10,000 bail.

He is facing charges of reckless driving, weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of large capacity firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Keane is due in Rockville Superior Court on Monday, June 26.