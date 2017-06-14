× Multiple traffic lights out following transformer fire in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN — Firefighters are asking drivers to avoid Universal Drive, Terminal Drive due to several traffic light outages.

North Haven Fire Department said a transformer fire has caused multiple traffics lights to shut off. If you plan on driving around that area, it is asked to seek an alternate route as firefighters are currently trying to clear up the scene.

FD on scene of transformer fire on Universal Dr/Terminal Dr. Multiple traffic lights out. Avoid Universal Dr if possible due to congestion — North Haven FD (@NorthHavenFD) June 14, 2017

No injuries have been reported.

FOX61 will provide you with updates as soon as they become available.