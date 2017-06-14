New concert venue being built in New Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NE W HAVEN -- With a brand new stage on the New Haven Green, it is now ready to become a state of the art concert venue

According to Rebecca Bomber, Director of Parks, Recreation and Trees, "we have a 40 by 40, Stageline 3200 stage that will support up to the size of the symphony.”

Eight maintenance people were trained for a week and half to show them how to put the bolts in and lift it up due to it’s a very intense operation, according to Director of Parks, Bill Dixon.

The cost? Over $437,000.

But Mayor Toni Harp said that cost will be recouped by not spending money each year renting stages for the international arts of ideas or the summer concert series.

"It doesn’t sound like a lot of money, but it’s a lot for your small not for profit organizations said Harp.

"Adding the costs will help rental costs down the line be cut down, recouping the investment," said Harp.